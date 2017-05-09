Giving thanks to our teachers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Monday, May 8th through the Friday, May 12th is ‘Teacher Appreciation Week,’ and the Virginia Lottery has made it easy to thank all of the hardworking educators across the Commonwealth. Executive Director Paula Otto stopped by our studio to share the details behind the recent collaboration between Virginia Lottery, Virginia Tourism and the Virginia PTA to help celebrate those who help shape the future of our children. The ‘Thank a Teacher’ Virginia Lottery Initiative is going on now through Friday, May 12th. To send an electronic thank-you note you can visit http://www.valottery.com/thankateacher. Qualifying teachers who receive a thank-you note have until Friday, May 19th to enter to win prizes, including round-trip Amtrak tickets and a special Virginia vacation.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA LOTTERY}