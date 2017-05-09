× Richmond musician DJ Williams detained in Middle East

RICHMOND, Va. — Acclaimed Richmond guitarist DJ Williams has been detained in the Middle East, according to a social media messages shared by family members and band mates.

Williams, whose DJ Williams Projekt was a fixture in the Richmond music scene, moved to California and joined Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe as a guitarist for the national touring act.

While details about Williams’ situation are sparse, friends are sharing the following message Williams shared with family.

“My genuine and sincere apologies for going radio silent the past few weeks,” the message began.

“On April 18th I flew to the Middle East to visit family and I have been detained since, due to a mistake and a misunderstanding,” the message continued. “I am staying strong, healthy and positive, and have a great team working to ensure my safe and expedient return.”

Williams went on to thank his friends and family for their love and support.

“I am going to come out of this a better person. I’m looking forward to all the music I’ll get to play with and for you this summer,” he concluded.

Williams’ sister Tonyehn Verkitus verified the information being shared on social media.

She said DJ was not in immediate danger. She also declined to share additional information about his whereabouts and reason for detainment.

“My brother is one of the kindest, most engaging and talented people I know,” she wrote on a GoFundMe page set-up to help DJ during his detainment. “Though we are on top of things here, he still has numerous expenses that have to be met while he is unable to work.”

Verkitus said she hoped Williams would be home in a week or two.