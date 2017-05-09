Teens charged with vandalizing their own high school

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Two teenagers have been charged in connection to recent vandalism at Colonial Heights High School.

Sometime over the weekend of April 21-23, someone spray painted vulgar messages and obscene images on the high school concession stand, a tree, and a fence on school property.

In an effort to collect clues to catch the person or people involved, police placed an electronic message board outside the school asking for tips.

A tip that came into Crime Solvers identified two juveniles.

Those juveniles have since been charged with destruction of property and trespassing on school property after hours.

Both charges are misdemeanors.

The suspects’ names have not been released due to their age.

Law enforcement sources told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil that the suspects are students at Colonial Heights High.