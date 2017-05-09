Chesterfield stores cited for illegal alcohol sales to minors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County’s “booze patrol” issued 13 citations for liquor law violations Monday night. Those citations were issued after underage kids were able to purchase alcohol illegally.

"Things like this have to be monitored in some way,” said Michael Tilley, who has four daughters.

Convenience store clerks at 13 stores were issued the summonses because police said they sold alcohol to minors.

The name of the Chesterfield stores have not been released, but the blocks where they are located include:

7500 block of Midlothian Tpk.

9100 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy.

100 block of Turner Rd.

00 block of Buford Rd.

9800 block of Chester Rd.

2400 block of W Hundred Rd.

6000 block of Ironbridge Rd.

15900 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy.

12000 block of Southshore Point Dr.

"It’s entirely possible the checks could've been citizen-driven or even from other businesses that gave information of stores that might be selling to underage kids,” said ABC Special Agent David Huff.

Huff said Virginia ABC does 3,600 random checks each year.

"Convenience stores, country clubs. The theory is we like to keep these people on their toes,” said Huff.

Selling alcohol to minors is the most serious misdemeanor.

Huff said violators face a year in jail or a $2,500 fine, not to mention the business can be fined and even lose its liquor license.

Parents like Tilley said they were glad police took action.

"Obviously someone isn't doing their part inside the stores,” he said. “And if my daughter goes to the counter and buys alcohol without someone asking for an ID then it's a problem, because the alcohol will certainly cause other problems."

Huff said 6 the ABC has teens, mostly children between 17 and 19, who volunteer to help root out clerks who don't check ID's.