How you can watch Perriello and Northam 'Debate for the State'

RICHMOND, Va. — Two men vying for the Democratic nomination for Governor of Virginia will “Debate for the State” Tuesday night in Richmond.

The one-hour debate between Lt. Governor Ralph Northam and former Virginia Congressman Tom Perriello beings at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on 6.3 (Comcast 206; Verizon 266), online on WTVR.com, and on the WTVR Facebook page.

“Organized by progressive advocacy organizations, the debate will feature questions submitted by Virginians across the Commonwealth and will center on issues of racial and economic justice,” a debate organizer from Progress Virginia said.

WTVR anchor Bill Fitzgerald and WTKR anchor Barbara Ciara will moderate the debate.

Both the Democratic and Republican primaries are Tuesday, June 13.