Chill out Richmond! Cooler weather arrives

RICHMOND, Va. -- We'll be stuck in a fairly cool pattern for the coming week.

Monday should be a beautiful day, with lots of sunshine and blue sky. Daytime highs will be in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be a virtual carbon copy, with a chilly morning (upper 30s & low 40s) and a milder finish (upper 60s).

A few showers may skirt across Southside Virginia later Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will likely be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the low 70s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain chances will then increase Thursday and Friday and we may see a few thunderstorms pop up as well.

Daytime highs will be in the mid and upper 60s.

The weekend forecast is somewhat shaky right now, as it appears we’ll get off to a wet start with scattered showers on Saturday. As of now, there’s hope we’ll see more sunshine next Sunday.

Temperatures will likely stay in the 60s Saturday, but rise into the low 70s in a few places on Sunday.