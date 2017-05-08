× Falling tree limb kills Henrico woman

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico woman died after she was struck by a falling tree limb, Henrico Police confirmed.

The woman was getting out of a vehicle in the 300 block of Confederate Run Court on Friday when the limb fell, hit the roof of the vehicle, and the woman, Henrico Police spokesman Lt. Chris Garrett said.

She was taken to VCU Medical Center where she died, police confirmed.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

The limb fell at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, May 5, the same day that six confirmed tornadoes struck the Commonwealth, though much earlier in the day.

A strong storm system produced a wave of severe weather across Virginia that Friday morning, and there were a few more severe storms in the evening.

The National Weather Service confirmed six tornadoes touched down after doing field surveys:

EF-1 tornado in McKenney (Dinwiddie county) at 6:50 a.m.

EF-1 tornado in Dahlgren (King George county) at 8:19 a.m.

EF-1 tornado in Bledsoe Corner (Orange county) at 7:17 a.m.

EF-0 tornado in Moseley (Powhatan county) at 6:40 a.m.

EF-0 tornado east of Roanoke in Moneta at 4:04 a.m.

EF-0 tornado near Ivor (Southampton county) at 7:55 p.m.

There was also a report of a waterspout over the James River, south of Jamestown, at 8:41 p.m.

