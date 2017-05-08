Get a degree in one of the fastest growing industries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - To meet the growing demand for nurses in hospitals and nursing homes, Bryant & Stratton College has unveiled a new practical nursing program. Campus Director Beth Murphy stopped by our studio to fill us in on the college’s newest program. Registration for summer classes ends on Wednesday, May 12th. For more information about all of the health care programs offered you can call 804-745-2444 or visit http://www.bryantstratton.edu

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE}