Do you know the warning signs of a stroke?

RICHMOND, Va. - Bon Secours and the American Heart Association are working together to promote stroke health awareness! Doctor Stacey Epps, Executive Director of Bon Secours Neuroscience Institute explained why it's so important to 'be fast,’ and shared the details behind the upcoming “Jazz up Your Health” event. The 2017 Jazz up Your Health: Power to End Stroke Jazz Night is Thursday, May 11th from 5:30pm to 8:30pm at the Trinity Family Life Center which is located at 601 Dill Road. For more information and to register for the event please visit heart.org/rvajazznight or give them a call at 804 965-6554.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BON SECOURS}