Army veteran pulled over by police for surprise pregnancy announcement

HURST, Texas — A heartwarming video of a U.S. Army veteran being surprised by police officers as part of a pregnancy announcement is going viral.

In the video, Jarred and Nikki Wright are pulled over by the Hurst Police Department. The officer tells them they were stopped for driving with a child but without a child seat in the back.

Jarred Wright told the officer that he doesn’t have a child, but the officer asks, “Are you sure?”

“We do have a child in the car with no car seat,” Nikki Wright tells her husband as she holds a positive pregnancy test.

“I didn’t have my wallet or license on me, so all I’m thinking about is how much this ticket is gonna cost me,” Wright told BuzzFeed.

“Then she hit me with the surprise and I was relieved. I was ecstatic and I went into complete shock. I felt elated.”

Wright served a tour in Afghanistan and has been battling post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety since returning. During one episode last year, he called a crisis hotline, and four Hurst police officers showed up and helped talk him down.

Nikki Wright received the news that she was pregnant while her husband was in the hospital last month.

Knowing that he needed some happiness, she contacted the officer who helped calm Wright down for the big surprise.

“I felt honored, for one, that she would even allow me to be part of it because that’s a huge moment in anyone’s life,” officer Todd Colichia told BuzzFeed.