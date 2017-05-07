× Volunteer arrested, charged in Chesterfield rescue squad facility rape

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested and charged a member of the Ettrick-Matoaca Volunteer Rescue Squad after he raped another at the squad’s facility Saturday evening.

Police received a report that a female victim had been raped by a known male suspect at the facility on River Road around 9:30 p.m. The victim and suspect both knew each other and were volunteers with the rescue squad.

Police arrested 37-year-old Timothy Wayne Wilson Sr. at the facility without incident and charged him with rape. He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Anyone with further information on the incident should either contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.