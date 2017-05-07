Runner struck by SUV thanks 55 people who saved her life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The people who helped save the life of a Central Virginia veterinarian were honored Saturday night in Richmond.

Denise Gorondy was struck by an SUV while she was out for a run in Hanover County last June.

The doctors and nurses who saved her life and the cyclist who found her were honored at the VCU Health Shining Knight Gala.

Runner hit by car in Hanover thanks the 55 people who helped save her life @VCUHealth @CBS6 #vcutrauma pic.twitter.com/hCmdSfwtUY — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) May 7, 2017

However, they maintain Gorondy is the real hero.

“She’s really the hero in this while story,” said Peter Conradie, the man who wound Gorondy after she was hit. “She’s a true inspiration and a fighter, so I take a lot out of it from her.”