× Man wounded in Church Hill Shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are looking for suspects after an early morning shooting in the Church Hill Neighborhood.

Investigators tell CBS 6 officers on patrol heard shots fired near the 3200 block of P Street around 12:30 am Sunday Morning.

Police arrived at the scene and found a man lying in the intersection of 32nd and P.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.