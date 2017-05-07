Man killed after shootout with Austin police

A man was shot and killed by police in Austin, Texas, after firing shots at officers during a foot chase near the city’s downtown entertainment district, police said Sunday.

Video from the police department’s street camera system showed the man firing shots in the air around 2:30 a.m. local time (3:30 a.m. ET) Sunday outside a bar on Sixth Street, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference.

Officers began searching for the suspect, saw him walking on Sixth Street and pursued on foot, Manley said. The man ran, turned north onto Trinity Street and fired a pistol at the officers, Manley said.

The officers returned fire and struck the suspect, who was taken to a hospital and declared dead at 3:08 a.m. local time, the chief said.

Manley did not identify the man but said he was a 24-year-old African-American.

Shell casings found in front of the Sixth Street bar and on Trinity Street match a pistol the man was carrying, Manley said.

Two officers who fired shots have been put on routine administrative leave, Manley said. One is a sergeant with 18 years of experience and the other has seven years of experience.

Police will continue investigating and are asking anyone with cell phone video or pictures of the incident to submit them to authorities.