Former Squirrel Brandon Crawford returns to Richmond

After seven years since his last game at the Diamond, Giants' shortstop Brandon Crawford will play in Richmond again starting Monday night.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels announced that he will start a minor league rehab assignment from a groin injury that had him on the DL since April 29th.

Crawford was a member of the 1st Flying Squirrels roster in 2010 and batted .279 with seven home runs and 22 RBI's in 79 games that season. He was named an Eastern League All-Star that year.

Since joining the Giants in 2011, he's won two World Series rings, a two-time Gold Glove winner and has been named an All-Star.

He is the fourth San Francisco player to rehab with the Flying Squirrels and the third that actually played in Richmond.