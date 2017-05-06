Historic steam engine returns to Old Towne Petersburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A historic steam engine rolled through Old Towne Petersburg Saturday.

The Norfolk and Western steam engine, also known as J-611, dropped off hundreds of passengers from Lynchburg.

Those riders got to experience the shops and restaurants that Old Towne has to offer before making the four-hour ride back.

For some, the train ride was a chance to step back in time, but for others it was all about the love of trains.

“It was really fun,” Andrew Cox said. “It was my first train ride ever. And it’s actually my favorite train in the world. I got to ride in the dome car, so it’s really cool.”

This wasn’t the first time the 611 rolled through Petersburg in recent years.

Thousands were on hand to watch the train arrived in 2015.