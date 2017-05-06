Two people killed in Henrico Police incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating after two people were struck and killed by a Henrico County Police Officer early Saturday morning.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was driving west on Williamsburg Road around 2 a.m. when he struck two adults walking near Country Style Donuts along the 4300 block.

"Both adult pedestrians, a male and a female, were fatally injured and died at the scene," Henrico Police spokesman Lt. Chris Garrett said. "The preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrians were walking eastbound in the westbound lane of Williamsburg Road when they were struck. Both were wearing dark clothing and the roadway was not illuminated."

Police have not yet released their names.

The police officer was not injured.

Police closed that section of Williamsburg Road while the Crash Team investigated.

Henrico Police said the investigation was in its early stages and more information would be released later Saturday.

