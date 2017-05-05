Craft breweries whack Wicked Weed over Anheuser-Busch announcement

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The fallout continues after Anheuser-Busch bought Wicked Weed Brewing in popular Asheville, with several business and breweries cutting ties with the company.

Multiple businesses now say they will no longer carry Wicked Weed beer.

Several stores in the Charlotte area posted on Facebook that they are pulling the beer from their shelves.

Black Project Beer in Colorado posted on its blog that it was working on two collaboration beers with Wicked Weed, but will end that immediately.

“At this stage, we don’t feel we are able to have a business relationship with Wicked Weed because that connection, ultimately, is one with ABInBev,” the blog post said in part. “Unfortunately, we don’t feel that having any connection with ABInBev is something we can do while still maintaining our mission, values, and core beliefs.”

At least 10 breweries nationwide and in North Carolina have also posted on Facebook that they are pulling out of Wicked Weed’s Funkatorium Invitational in July because of the buyout.

On Wednesday, Wicked Weed Brewing announced it was partnering with the High End branch of Anheuser-Busch “in order to innovate, push the boundaries, and grow.” Following the announcement, North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild issued a statement Wednesday saying “Wicked Weed can no longer be a voting member.”

Wicked Weed posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon that the Funkatorium Invitational would go on as planned, and they would have an updated brewery list as soon as it was available. The post also said people who have already purchased tickets but no longer wish to go can get a refund.

“This decision has been made out of respect for all of our fans and the breweries who have always supported this festival with us,” Wicked Weed’s post said. “In the end this is a great festival that supports the community in need, our community of brewers and celebrates our industry. We look forward to celebrating with you in July.”