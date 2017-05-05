Suspected robber, getaway driver arrested in Chesterfield bank heist

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested the man who allegedly robbed a Chesterfield County bank last month along with his alleged getaway driver.

Police said 34-year-old Corey L. Adams walked into the Wells Fargo Bank at 13241 Rivers Bend Boulevard and handed a teller a note demanding money on Friday, April 14.

Police said once the suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash, he ran off on foot. Police then said Adams got into a waiting vehicle driven by 35-year-old Dwayne L. Stewart Jr.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Adams, of the 700 block of Sunset Avenue in Petersburg, was arrested Wednesday on a robbery warrant and is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.

Stewart, of the 2200 block of County Drive in Petersburg, was arrested Thursday on a conspiracy to commit robbery warrant and is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.