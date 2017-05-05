× Publix now hiring for Glen Allen grocery stores

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Publix Super Markets is hosting a job fair to hire workers for its brand new Nuckols Place store and remodeled Shoppes at Crossridge location.

Both stores are in Glen Allen.

A Publix spokesperson said the new-to-Richmond grocery chain is hiring for all departments.

People interested in applying for jobs at Publix were encouraged schedule an appointment for the May 10 – 14 job fair.

Reservations can be made online.

The actual job fair will be held at the Comfort Suites on Innslake Drive in Innsbrook from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments are first come first serve.

“We employ both full and part time associates. Pay varies by position and prior experience,” Publix spokesperson Kim Reynolds said. “We offer very competitive pay rates as well as a generous benefits package, including an employee stock benefit plan and tuition reimbursement.”

The Publix on Staples Mill at the Shoppes at Crossridge was a former MARTIN’s grocery store location. Former MARTIN’s employees were encouraged to apply for jobs at the Publix’s.