Photos show two suspects wanted in Stafford arson case

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Stafford County Fire Marshals are asking for the public’s help to identify two men wanted in the arson of a commercial building.

Police said the fire occurred on May 1, 2017, at a business along Kings Highway (Route 3) in Stafford County.

Photos show the two suspects inside of the building.

Both suspects are described as white males. One suspect was seen wearing glasses and a Virginia Tech T-shirt.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call the Fire Marshal’s Office at (540) 658-4056. You can also call the arson tip line at 540-658-8574.