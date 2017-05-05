Jackknifed tractor trailer snarls I-95 traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A jackknifed tractor trailer has blocked traffic on I-95 north in Prince George County (mile marker 40.9 near Courtland).

The accident blocked both the right and left lanes.

Traffic was getting by on the shoulder, according to Virginia State Police.

Police have not yet discussed details about injuries involved in the crash.

An investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

The area was under a Tornado Warning at the time of the crash.

The Tornado Warning has since expired.

This is a developing story.