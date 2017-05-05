Downed trees, standing water remain after severe storms move through

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- This is an updated post. Central Virginia residents woke up to severe weather Friday morning, including tornado warnings. All tornado warnings expired just before 8 a.m., though severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for many eastern and northern counties.

In the Richmond metro area, during commute time, the biggest remaining threat was standing water and low visibility.

Embedded stronger thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible now through 9 a.m., affecting the metro mostly through 8 a.m. time frame.

While some parts of southeast Virginia are under a Tornado Watch, severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in other Virginia counties.

We should see a period of dry weather late morning and early afternoon, along with some breaks in the clouds. Scattered showers are possible in the afternoon as highs reach 75 to 80 degrees.

The weekend will be cool with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A few scattered showers will be possible on Saturday, but the weather appears mostly dry on Sunday. Beautiful spring weather will resume early next week, with cool nights and mild afternoons.