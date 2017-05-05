Building collapses during powerful storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

McKENNEY, Va. -- A powerful storm Friday morning tore down a farm shed on Route 40, near Baskerville Mill Road, in McKenney.

No injuries were reported in the building collapse.

Fire crews shut down a portion of Route 40 while damage clean up and an investigation was underway.

Traffic was allowed to travel through again around 9 a.m.

Fire crews were first called to the scene at about 6:45 a.m.

This is a developing story.