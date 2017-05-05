A taste of Italy with Joe DeFazio



RICHMOND, Va. – Popular Richmond Caterer Joe DeFazio from DeFazio’s Catering stopped by to share a tasty preview of what will be on the menu at CancerLINC’s Annual Awards Luncheon Friday, May 12th from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at the Virginia Historical Society. For more information you can visit http://www.cancerlinc.org/ and http://defazioscatering.com/

Serves four

4 six oz chicken breasts

flour for dusting optional

1/4 cup virgin olive oil

2-3 chopped Roma or Hanover tomatoes

1 large zucchini quartered and diced medium

3/4 cup cannellini beans

2 cloves garlic

2 shallots

1/2 cup chopped parsley

1 cup white wine

1 cup chicken stock

Fresh oregano

S&P to taste

Grated Romano cheese as much as you like!

Hanover Sicilian Al Forno (from the oven)

Chicken Breast, Garlic, Chopped Hanover Tomatoes, White Wine, Parsley,

Cannellini Beans and Zucchini and Fresh Basil all Roasted to a Perfect Fusion of Flavor Served with Orecchiette Pasta and Romano Cheese

