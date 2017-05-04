Tour 10 customized homes at the Richmond Homearama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Richmond Homearama is back, and this years event features 10 custom built fully furnished homes in Newmarket Estates in the Chesterfield Community. Craig Toalson from the Home Building Association of Richmond was back in the studio with us to share a preview of the event. Homearama kicks off on Saturday, May 6th and continues through May 21st with tours on Thursdays from 11 am to 8 pm and Friday through Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm. General admission is $10. For more information you can visit http://www.richmondhomearama.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HOMEARAMA PRESENTED BY THE RICHMOND HOME BUILDING ASSOCIATION}