Sweet Strawberry-Filled Cookies



RICHMOND, Va. – Baker extraordinaire Leanne Fletcher from Big Herm’s Kitchen was back in the kitchen and shared her recipe for Chocolate Cookies with a sweet Strawberry Filling. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchenrva.com

CHOCOLATE COOKIES

1 1/2 cups flour

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 1/4 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup salted butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla

1 egg,

1/2 cup milk

STRAWBERRY FILLING

1/2 cup salted butter

1/2 cup shortening

4 cups powdered sugar

4-5 tbsp strawberry jam/preserves

Sprinkles

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F Lay parchment paper on cookie sheet.

2. Combine the flour, cocoa and baking powder.

3. Cream the sugar and butter until light and fluffy

4. Add the egg, vanilla and milk and mix until combined.

5. Add the flour mixture and mix until well combined.

6. Place tablespoons of cookie dough onto a lined cookie sheet.

7. Bake for 6-8 minutes. Let cool.

To make the filling:

1. Beat the butter and shortening until smooth.

2. Add about half of the powdered sugar and mix until well combined.

3. Add 2 tablespoons of strawberry jam and mix until smooth.

4. Add the remaining powdered sugar and mix until smooth.

5. Add an additional 2-3 tablespoons of strawberry jam, then mix until smooth.

Create cookie:

Using two cookies at a time. Place filling onto one cookie, then add the second. Add sprinkles around the sides of the cookies.