Shots fired as Petersburg school leader helps stop home break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Four teenagers, ages 13, 14, 16 and 17 were busted by a Petersburg school leader while they allegedly tried to break into his neighbor’s home, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Petersburg Police were called to the house on Weaver Avenue after a 911 call came in for a break-in in progress and shots fired.

"The caller was able to grab and detain one of them, who called back to his friends for help,” said Petersburg Police Lt. Emanuel Chambliss. “When they got back, one pulled a handgun and fired two rounds.”

“At him? Or up in the air?” asked Burkett.

“We don't know if it was at him, but we do know that gun was discharged twice," said Chambliss.

The man who tried to detain the first teen, police confirm, is a city school leader.

The teens ran off, forcing A.P. Hill Elementary School to be put on lockdown Thursday afternoon.

"The school was on lockdown temporarily because we didn't know if they had made it onto their property,” said Chambliss. “So we did it as a precaution."

Police were able to arrest three teens on scene and arrested another hours later after he showed up to the John Randolph Medical Center ER with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police are investigating how he was shot, but say he admitted to being with the others

"They're not challenged or pushed to make the right decisions, so that's where it's coming from in a nutshell,” said one neighbor, who like others in the 5th Ward community said he was disgusted by the brazenness of the four boys.

He did not want to show his face because he said he didn’t want to deal with the drama that surrounds today's youth.

"When I grew up it was that village to raise a child mentality,” he added. “If you messed up, someone corrected you. Now you can't say anything to a kid without them reaching into their waist."

Police did recover a .22 caliber weapon. The teen’s wound is consistent with a .22 caliber bullet, according to Crime Insider sources.

All four will be served juvenile petitions for several crimes.