Wegmans shopper claims $1 million prize

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Goochland man stepped forward this week to claim his $1 million Mega Millions prize.

Reginald Davis, of Manakin Sabot, bought the winning ticket at Wegmans in Short Pump.

When he learned a ticket that matched five numbers was sold at Wegmans, Davis said his ears perked up.

“I’d better check my ticket,” he recalled saying to himself. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Davis, who is retired, said he had no immediate plans for his money, other than helping family.

“I still think it isn’t real. When am I going to wake up?” he said.

The winning numbers were 5-14-42-43-58, and the Mega Ball number was 1. The only number he missed was the Mega Ball number. He used Easy Pick, allowing the computer to randomly select the numbers on his ticket, according to lottery officials.