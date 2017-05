× Henrico Police cruiser hits West End bicyclist

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico Police are investigating a Thursday morning crash that sent a bicyclist to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cruiser and motorized bicycle collided at about 1:20 a.m. near the corner of West Broad Street and Dickens Road.

The bicyclist was in the westbound left travel lane when he was hit.

