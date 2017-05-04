When we’ll see heavy rain, isolated strong storms Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A complex storm system will bring a swath of heavier rain across the area late Thursday night through Friday morning. Within this band of steadier rain will be a line of scattered thunderstorms. Despite the early time of day, there is the chance that a few of the storms could be strong with higher wind gusts.

This line of storms will be across western Virginia after midnight.

The rain and storms will approach central Virginia closer to daybreak, and impact the morning commute.

Storms will track east of I-95 after about 8-9 a.m. These storms should exit eastern Virginia before midday.

We will see a period of dry weather after this line of rain and storms moves through. Scattered showers, and possibly an isolated thunderstorm, will develop during the afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s.

Cooler air will spill in behind the storm system, keeping highs in the 60s for many areas this weekend. Lows Saturday night into Sunday morning will be in the 40s.

