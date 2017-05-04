Cooking & Cocktails with “Big Herm”



RICHMOND, Va. – Fan favorite Big Herm from Big Herm’s Kitchen was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share his recipe for Lemon Brined Chicken and Waffles with a Vanilla Honey Drizzle. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchenrva.com

Lemon Brined Chicken & Waffles

w/ Vanilla Honey Drizzle

Brine:

4 boneless skinless chicken thighs cut into four pieces

Juice of two large lemons

½ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ cup sugar

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp granulated garlic

1/2 cup chopped green onions

Mix all brine ingredients and marinate chicken for 2 hours in the fridge

Breader:

2 eggs

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon rubbed sage

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

2 cups vegetable oil for frying, or as

needed

Beat the eggs thoroughly in a shallow bowl. Mix flour, sage, salt, black pepper, onion powder, and garlic powder in a bowl.

Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.Dip chicken pieces into the beaten egg, then in the seasoned flour to thoroughly coat.

Fry chicken in the hot oil until golden brown on the first side, about 4/5 minutes; reduce heat to medium, and fry chicken on second side, about 4/5 more minutes.

Drizzle:

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 honey

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a saucepan, combine sugar, honey and cream. Bring to a boil over medium heat; boil for 5 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally. Stir in vanilla.

Cut waffles into 4 pieces, place a piece of chicken on top of each piece and drizzle with Syrup