AMBER Alert issued for N.C. teen believed abducted by 2 men

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An AMBER Alert was issued for a missing 15-year-old Forsyth County girl, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Cassidy Ann Bottoms was believed to be abducted by two men, WGHP reported.

She was last seen in the 800 block of Old Hollow Road in Winston-Salem.

Bottoms was described as 5’1″ and 114 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black tube top, gray and blue palm tree leggings and black Converse shoes.

She also has a scar on her left lower lip.

Deputies believe Deshawn Townes and Joffey Cutler took her and that the group may be riding in a silver 2010 Nissan Altima with North Carolina plate BBP-4246.

Anyone with information about Bottoms’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112 or call 911.