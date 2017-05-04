Sign up for Anthem LemonAid to help fight childhood cancer

RICHMOND, Va. — Anthem LemonAid will return to Richmond this summer.

The event raises money to help children fight cancer at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU (CHoR).

“This summer, Richmond-area families, businesses and community organizations, can join together to make a big difference for local kids with cancer by setting up a lemonade stand the weekend of July 14-16. It’s free to participate and supplies are provided,” Rachel Bruni, Executive Director, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Children’s Hospital Foundation, said. “Every registered participant will receive lemonade mix, cups, a pitcher, a banner, stickers and sunglasses. Stands can be set up at one of the approved partner retail locations or at a place of participants’ choosing, such as a local business, front yard, or neighborhood pool.”

Instead of buying lemonade from the stand, thirsty neighbors make a donation in exchange for the refreshing drink.

All the money raised from Anthem LemonAid will “support the $250,000 fundraising goal,” Bruni said.

