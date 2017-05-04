How 19-year-old entrepreneur turned $100 investment into multi-million dollar company

A 19-year-old entrepreneur and highly accomplished motivational speaker reveals how he turned a $100 investment when he was just 12 years old into a multi-million dollar company on “Steve Harvey” Thursday at 4 p.m. on CBS 6.

Jaylen Bledsoe tells Steve about how he felt after being named named one of the 100 Most Influential African Americans by Ebony Magazine, along with President Obama and Oprah Winfrey.

“I mean I was only 16 years old when it happened,” Bledsoe said. “So to have that recognition for all the work I had done, it was amazing. For me, it’s not about the money I make, it is about the lives that I’ve change and making millions for others.”

Bledsoe also said the recognition made him feel honored because he “as an African-American male who should have been a statistic, you know… I can do nothing but thank God.”

Then, there’s nothing quite like the relationship and bond between siblings. Steve welcomes six-year-old Noor, who wants Steve’s help in thanking her big brother, 18-year-old Mohammad, for something he did to make her feel like the most special girl in the world.

Noor and Mohammad’s father left the family about a year ago. Noor was devastated to think that she wouldn’t be able to go to her school’s daddy-daughter dance, but Noor jumped into action and offered to take her instead.