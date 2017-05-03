The Boathouse looking to hire 75 for Hopewell restaurant

HOPEWELL, Va. — The Boathouse at City Point is looking to hire approximately 75 people to work at the soon-to-open Hopewell restaurant.

The restaurant is hosting a job fair Wednesday, May 3, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Appomattox Regional Library, on Cawson Street, in downtown Hopewell. People interested in a job can also apply online.

The Boathouse is hiring for “all positions.”

When it opens, Boathouse at City Point will be the fourth Boathouse restaurant in Central Virginia, joining locations at Rocketts Landing, Short Pump Town Center, and Sunday Park.

It was City Point’s unique location helped attract The Boathouse to the Tri-Cities.

“There are not many sweeping views of the river that I have seen. This is something you’d see more at the Chesapeake Bay or out at the ocean. So this is particularly intriguing,” Boathouse owner Kevin Healy said last year after announcing plans to open where the James River and Appomattox River meet. “It really speaks to water and gets your imagination going.”

The restaurant’s location, over the Appomattox River Bridge off Route 10, offered what Healy and Hopewell Assistant City Manager Charles Dane called a “million dollar view” of the water and City Point.

“It has a view that’s unbelievable,” Dane said. “It was critical that we get this occupied by a name restaurant and we’re so excited that that name restaurant is probably the biggest name restaurant in the Richmond region.”