Police investigating after naked man spotted near Henrico school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for a man seen standing naked behind a baseball field near a Henrico middle school Tuesday evening.

Police said around 7:30 p.m. they received a call from a woman who said she was jogging in the 4700 block of Pouncey Tract Road when she spotted a man with no clothes on.

She said the naked man was behind a baseball field near Short Pump Middle School.

Investigators have not released any further description of the man at this time.

If you have any further information about the suspect of the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780 -1000. Anyone with information can submit a news tip here.