Teen arrested for killing student near Chesterfield bus stop

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A teenager was arrested and charged in connection to a fatal 2016 shooting near a Chesterfield bus stop.

The teenager, a L.C. Bird student who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was arrested in Fairfax, Virginia on Monday, according to police.

His name has not been released.

He is charged with felony homicide, distribution of marijuana, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Police said a drug deal sparked the fatal May 5 shooting, which was reported at about 8 a.m. on Mallard Landing Circle.

"Upon arrival, police located two juvenile males who had been shot. The investigation indicates the two juvenile males were involved in a drug transaction. During the transaction, the two exchanged gunshots and both were struck," a Chesterfield Police spokesman said. "The second juvenile male was transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries."

That second juvenile is the one who was arrested for the crime.

The other student, Chase S. Harris, 17, of Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harris was attending evening GED courses at Carver College & Career Academy.

The shooting happened just before a Chesterfield school bus pulled up to pick up Bailey Bridge Middle School students.

