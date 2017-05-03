Virginia mother, infant daughter, reported missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. -- Police have asked for help finding Keir Johnson and her one-year-old daughter Chloe.

The Hampton mother and child were reported missing May 1, one day after family last saw them.

"No one has seen or heard from her since, which her family describes as unusual," a Hampton Police spokesperson said. "She left with minimal supplies."

Keir Johnson was last seen operating a 2013 Black Kia Optima.

Anyone with information was asked to call Hampton Police at 757-727-6111.

This is a developing story.