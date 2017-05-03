Sheriff wants Virginia killer Jen Soering released from prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. -- In a 19-page letter to Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, Albemarle Sheriff J.E. "Chip" Harding asked for convicted killer Jen Soering to be released from prison.

Soering -- the son of a German diplomat -- confessed to the 1985 murders of his girlfriend's parents, but later said he lied to protect her. Elizabeth Haysom was convicted of accessory to murder, before the fact.

Earlier this year, Soering’s lawyer asked Sheriff Harding to review the original investigation and trial.

Harding said he first assumed Soering was guilty, but after conducting his own investigation, he came to the conclusion that evidence appeared to support Soering's innocence.

He said he believed two other men helped Haysom kill her parents.