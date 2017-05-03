Hit The Runway in Style



RICHMOND, Va. – Denim, Knitwear, Dresses and more are what you will see at the Runway 2017: LAUNCH Fashion show. We enjoyed a mini preview of the event from VCU Design Student Lauren Maimone and VCU Merchandising Student Mason Shuck. Runway 2017: LAUNCH Fashion show presented by the VCU School of the Arts is Wednesday, May 10th at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. The show starts at 8 pm. For more information you can visit https://arts.vcu.edu/runway-2017-launch/