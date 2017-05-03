Giddyup For Kentucky Hot Browns

RICHMOND, Va. – Our great friend of the show, Shayne Rogers, AKA “Chef Shon-YAY” was back in the kitchen to share her recipe for Kentucky Hot Browns ahead of the 2017 Kentucky Derby. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/ShaynefullyDelicious/

Kentucky Hot Bowns

1 T butter

1.5 T flour

1 pinch salt

1 pinch white pepper

1 pinch fresh grated nutmeg

1 c milk, room temperature

1 oz. Swiss cheese, finely shredded

1 cup roasted chicken, diced

3 slices cooked bacon, chopped

8 slices bread, toasted, crust removed, cut into quarters

Grape tomatoes, sliced

Make the sauce by melting butter in a sauce pan over medium heat, sprinkle flour over butter and stir with a whisk to combine. Cook for 2-3 minutes, aiding salt, pepper and nutmeg. Slowly whisk in milk, let cook until mixture thickens, about 5 minutes. Turn off the heat and stir in cheese until sauce is smooth. Stir in chicken. Spoon mixture onto toast prices, top with bacon and one slice of tomato. Serve warm and enjoy with a mint julep.