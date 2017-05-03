Gallop Down To Powhatan

RICHMOND, Va. – Bill Bevins was on special assignment to preview the 3rd Annual Celebration of the Horse in Powhatan at Rocky Oak Farm. Rachel Grosses, Jordan Winnable and Lily Dumont talked about all the details coming up Saturday, May 6th at Rocky Oak Farm in Powhatan. The horse show begins at 9 am. The rain date is May 7th. For more information you can visit https://www.powhatancelebrationofthehorse.com/
