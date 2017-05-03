Fidget spinner craze prompts classroom ban

RICHMOND, Va. — It is the latest craze taking over school classrooms. Fidget spinners are a handheld device marketed to help people with anxiety, autism or ADHD, to help them concentration and learn.

But some teachers around the country have started to ban fidget from classrooms because they are becoming a distraction.

While no local school districts have banned the devices — yet — teachers and principals are aware of the fad.

“We want [the classroom] environment to be free of disruptions,” Henrico Schools spokesman Andy Jenks said when asked about fidget spinners. “A teacher would be well within his or her rights to ask that students put away personal items that are not related to classroom instruction. In other circumstances, if a toy or some other item is being used in such a way that it’s causing a disruption, then school personnel would be within their rights to address it in the appropriate manner. A teacher could simply ask that the item be put away, for example.”

