Facebook message leads to arrest of Oklahoma elementary teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAPULPA, Okla. - Police say an elementary school teacher was arrested on multiple charges after accidentally leaving her Facebook page open on a school computer.

Officers were called to Holmes Park Elementary School on Monday after a teacher found Megan Sloan's Facebook page open on a computer, according to KOKI-TV.

Authorities say the page featured a conversation where Sloan reportedly asked about using and selling heroin.

Detectives told KOKI that during the investigation, Sloan allegedly admitted to pawning two iPads that belonged to the school district. She also reportedly admitted to using money from field trips for gas and drugs.

When officers searched Sloan's purse, they allegedly found syringes and substances that tested positive for meth and heroin.

Sloan was arrested on embezzlement, three counts of possession of controlled drugs within 1,000 feet of a public institution and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sapulpa Public Schools assistant superintendent Johnny Bilby released the following statement after her arrest:

"We are working closely and cooperating with Sapulpa Police to investigate this matter fully and resolve it."