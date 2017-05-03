Small plane crashes on busy Washington street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUKILTEO, Wash. — Dramatic dashcam video captured a small plane crashing into a busy street in Washington Tuesday afternoon.

The pilot took off from Everett’s Paine Field around 3:30 p.m. and quickly began losing engine power, Q13 reports.

The pilot told investigators he was losing too much altitude to return so he attempted to land on Harbour Pointe Boulevard because it was clear. The plane, however, clipped power lines and then hit a street light, rupturing a fuel cell.

Driver Amanda Hayes said there was a fireball after that, and she and her co-worker ducked down under the dashboard.

Nearby resident Ron Cohen, a pilot himself, told Q13, "It looks like he did an incredible job."

Witness video shows cars involved in the fire.



No one was seriously injured, and the pilot and his passenger walked away from the accident.