Women charged with murder of Henrico teen found in storage bin

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two women were charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Martre Lamonte Coles.

The Highland Springs graduate’s body was found April 2 in a plastic storage container stashed behind an electrical box near the Mondelez International Inc. plant, on Gorman Road, in eastern Henrico.

Coles had been reported missing March 12.

Denise Monique Gay, 48, and Latoya Shantice Gay, 21, were arrested and charged with Coles’ murder.

Denise Gay was in a relationship with Coles’ father. Latoya is Denise’s daughter.

The circumstances surrounding Coles’ death have not yet been made public.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.