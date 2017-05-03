RICHMOND, Va. - Paige Quilter, of The Carillon Civic Association, visited with a variety of art pieces as a small sample of what visitors will find at the 46th Annual Arts in the Park event. More than 450 local and national artists will gather in Byrd Park with everything from paintings, to pottery, to jewelry, and much more. The event is Saturday, May 6 from 11am to 6pm and Sunday, May 7th from 11am to 5pm at The Carillon in Byrd Park. This event is free and open to the public. For more information visit http://www.richmondartsinthepark.com.