‘The Rock’ stuns crying fans outside Virginia gym

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson owns a farm outside Charlottesville, Virginia. That is known to many of his adoring fans. But what you may not know, is that when Johnson stays at the farm, he goes into town to workout at a public gym.

Such was the case last week when Johnson ventured out into public.

“[I] try to get in and out as fast as possible without drawing a crowd. While working out, I tell people no pictures I just want to train and a handshake will have to do,” he wrote in a recent Instagram post. “Then as I’m pulling out of the parking lot I see all these women briskly walking to my truck with eyes wide. I shift gears to drive off and see them in the rear view waving at me saying ‘come back.'”

Johnson said he turned back because he cannot drive away from women and children.

Sharonda Jackson was at the gym checking membership rates when she spotted Johnson.

“We saw ‘The Rock’ and he was parked in a truck with his glasses on,” Jackson told WCAV. “He’s just my inspiration.”

When Johnson started to speak, Jackson could not hide her emotions.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I was like, I’m crying in front of ‘The Rock.’ I’m bawling like someone passed away and I could barely keep it together. That’s when he told me to stop crying, and I said OK.”

The encounter moved Johnson, who shared the moment on social media.

“They share really amazing thoughts with me about why they’re big fans and I drive away feeling like the luckiest SOB on the planet to meet such amazing fans. This kinda stuff will always be the best part of fame. Tears and all,” he said.