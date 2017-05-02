One man’s trash is another man’s treasure turned into art



RICHMOND, Va. – “Discarded: Recycled Items as Art” is the new exhibit presented by Richmond’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities that features artwork from local artists using recycled materials. Ann-Marie Williams and Artist Cheyne Greek talked about the inspiration for the exhibit and works of art. The exhibit is currently on display until May 26th at Pine Camp Arts and Community Center at 4901 Old Brook Rd. There will be a special Artist Reception Friday, May 5th from 6pm to 8pm. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/events/275383276264874/ and http://www.richmondgov.com/Parks/index.aspx